Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals Signing Star Receiver Tee Higgins to Huge Contract Extension
CINCINNATI — Done deal.
After two franchise tags and plenty of speculation, the Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension with star receiver Tee Higgins.
We reported that the Bengals were finalizing extensions with both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. And now both deals are done. Jordan Schultz was the first to report the contract terms for Higgins and Chase.
The $28.75 million per season makes Higgins the highest-paid WR2 in NFL history. The Bengals guaranteed the entire second season of the contract.
The 26-year-old finished with 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns last season.
Higgins is entering his sixth season with the Bengals. They took him in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Since then, he's tallied 330 receptions for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns.
The four-year extension gives him a chance to cement himself as one of the best and most accomplished wide receivers in team history.
“He's very important,” Joe Burrow said in December. “It's not even just his production, it's his presence. It's how he comes to work every day, how the defenses have to play us when he's out there. Tee plays such a big part in what we do here and has for five years now."
The Bengals prioritized a long-term deal for Higgins this offseason and they were able to get it done. He's now under contract through the 2028 season.
