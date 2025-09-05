Bengals Waive Former Draft Pick After Disappointing Tenure in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived tight end Tanner McLachlan from injured reserve on Friday. The second-year player appeared in two games for the Bengals last season as a rookie.
The Bengals placed McLachlan on injured reserve on Aug. 27. They picked him in the sixth round (194th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He didn't have a catch as a rookie and finished with just five offensive snaps. He also played 17 special teams snaps.
McLachlan was always a long-shot to make the initial 53-man roster this season, but his fate appeared to be sealed when the Bengals signed Noah Fant on July 31.
Cincinnati has five tight ends on the roster that compliment each other well. Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson are primarily pass catchers, with Hudson playing a key role on special teams. Drew Sample and Cam Grandy primarily serve as blockers and Fant can do a little bit of everything.
Reliable Weapons
The Bengals took McLachlan in the NFL Draft because they liked what he could do as a pass catcher, but it quickly became clear that Hudson was the better option for that role behind Gesicki.
The Bengals are as confident as they've ever been in the Joe Burrow era when it comes to their weapons on offense.
"We don't want to miss a beat. And not everyone's Ja’Marr and Tee, but those guys have worked really hard to make sure that it's not a clear distinction if the Bengals are missing a receiver," Zac Taylor said when asked about the depth on offense. "We still have a really deep core that we trust in. The tight end room is a huge part of that. And those guys all play a significant role for us in the passing game and the running backs as well. Chase is the most explosive of them, but Samaje is extremely reliable. He and Joe have a great rapport in terms of what Joe needs from him in terms of the passing game. And Tahj has done an excellent job coming in here on such a short notice and being a guy that we can trust as well. So collectively, as a skill group, it's a very deep, deep group."
