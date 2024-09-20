Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Delivers Quote of the Year When Asked About His Status
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is back.
The Bengals' star receiver missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury. He made it clear he plans to play on Monday night against the Commanders.
"Yeah, I'm back. I feel 100 percent," Higgins said. "Still looking forward to building off a good camp."
The 25-year-old might've delivered the quote of the year when asked what his goal was going into practice this week.
"Get through the f****** week, man," Higgins said with a smile. "Just get through the week, man. Make it to Monday and go from there. I can go 100% for sure."
Higgins has made it through the first two days of practice. The Bengals have another light session on Saturday before Monday's matchup with the Commanders.
