Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Delivers Quote of the Year When Asked About His Status

The Bengals play the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs through the end zone on a touchdown reception in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is back.

The Bengals' star receiver missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury. He made it clear he plans to play on Monday night against the Commanders.

"Yeah, I'm back. I feel 100 percent," Higgins said. "Still looking forward to building off a good camp."

The 25-year-old might've delivered the quote of the year when asked what his goal was going into practice this week.

"Get through the f****** week, man," Higgins said with a smile. "Just get through the week, man. Make it to Monday and go from there. I can go 100% for sure."

Higgins has made it through the first two days of practice. The Bengals have another light session on Saturday before Monday's matchup with the Commanders.

