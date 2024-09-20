Tee Higgins Sheds Light On If He'll Suit Up For Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is eager to get back on the field with a "plan" to play on Monday following back-to-back practices with the Bengals.
The star wide receiver has missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, but said to the media on Friday that he feels "100%."
"You never want to rush your hamstring," Higgins said. "Those are really serious injuries, and you know what they say? Once you feel good, you want to take another week. So obviously y'all see me working out pregame versus the Chiefs, felt pretty good, but just to be cautious I wanted to give it another week and be ready for this business."
Higgins gives Cincinnati a fully loaded cadre of weapons on Monday night against a Washington defense that has been arguably the worst in the NFL through the air this season.
"Was just something that I felt," Higgins said about the flare-up a couple of weeks ago. "And I let the trainers know, and obviously they wanted to get a look at it, and it was worse than what I thought it was."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast