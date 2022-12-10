CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense is playing great ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

They've won six of their last seven games and averaged 29.14 points-per-game over that span.

The Bengals will also have Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon on the field together for the first time since Oct. 23.

Despite that, the Browns are confident that they can shut down the Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

“I just think matchup-wise, I feel like our strength and their strength, receiver and DBs. We’re competitors at the end of the day so that’s definitely a fun game," Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II said this week. "They have guys that can pretty much do everything. They all can run any route. It is definitely tough to go against a team like that, especially with one of the best quarterbacks. It is definitely tough.”

The Browns have won five-straight games over the Bengals. Joe Burrow is 0-4 against Cleveland.

“They like throwing the ball. They don’t hide it. They don’t do a lot of motions," John Johnson III said. "They just line up and say, ‘We are going to beat you.’ I think that is when we are at our best when we can just line up one on one and win your matchup. Like we said, in the past, we have done a good job so we have to keep it up.”

The Browns beat the Bengals 32-13 in Week 8. Cincinnati is hoping to turn the tide, win on Sunday and keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

