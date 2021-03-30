Look: Bruce Arians Gets Tattoo Commemorating Buccaneers' Super Bowl Win

Look: Bruce Arians Gets Tattoo Commemorating Buccaneers' Super Bowl Victory
When the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, most people focused on Tom Brady's seventh championship or what it meant for Kansas City moving forward, but one of the under the radar storylines involved Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians.
The 68-year-old promised he would get a tattoo commemorating the win if the Bucs were able to take down the Chiefs. And that's exactly what he did. Arians posted a picture of his new tattoo on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers are hoping to make it two in a row. They're bringing back all of their starters from the 2020 season.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches
How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade
Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver
Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard
Penn State Stars Have Huge Day
Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts
Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman
Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals