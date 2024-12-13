Carson Palmer is Concerned About Joe Burrow: 'I Just See a Frustration on His Face'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 5-8 going into Sunday's game against the Titans.
Joe Burrow is putting up huge numbers, but it hasn't resulted in wins.
Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer weighed in on Burrow's body language during an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd.
"It's not what I see from a skill standpoint or production on the field, cause production on the field is second to none," Palmer said. "I just see a frustration on his face and that's what concerns me. It looks to be waning and weighing on him. I think the thing that jumps out at me is you can see the frustration on his face. It's tough to put up the numbers he's put up, to score the points they've put up and be in the situation they're in, which is on the outside looking in. Their playoff shot this year unfortunately looks to be slim to none and you gotta start thinking about next year, but I'm starting to see some frustration grow on Joe's face and that's concerning."
Like Burrow, Palmer was picked No. 1 overall by the Bengals. He spent eight seasons in Cincinnati before requesting a trade and briefly retiring in 2011. Ultimately, he continued his NFL career after the Bengals traded him to the Raiders for first and second round draft picks.
Some have speculated that Burrow could be going down the "Palmer path."
It's worth noting that Burrow spoke up about Tee Higgins' future this week and made it clear to everyone that he wants the star receiver to stay in Cincinnati long-term.
The Bengals play the Titans on Sunday and have to win their final four games to have any chance of making the playoffs.
Watch the clip of Palmer on Cowherd's show below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI