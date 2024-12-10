Adam Schefter Compares Joe Burrow to Carson Palmer Amidst Bengals Struggles
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Adam Schefter gave more confirmation that Tee Higgins will command top dollar in free agency this offseason while making a comparison between Joe Burrow and Carson Palmer. The insider discussed Cincinnnati's offense on ESPN ahead of Monday Night Football.
The Bengals traded Palmer before the 2011 season after he grew unhappy with the direction of the franchise and threatened retirement, something Schefter drew a parallel to.
"We've seen this before in Cincinnati," Adam Schefter said on ESPN. "Back in 2011 Carson Palmer wasn't happy with the state of things, and at that time, he wound up holding out requesting a trade, threatening to retire before the Bengals ultimately traded him to the Raiders for first- and second-round picks, now, we're a long ways away from getting to that point with Joe Burrow. But with some of these issues that are just looming out there, you just wonder how that will affect the quarterback and where this could wind up going in the future."
Cincinnati's likely losing Higgins this offseason, as noted by Schefter along with an insurance policy that Ja'Marr Chase took out ahead of the 2024 campaign amidst his contract talks stalling. A deal that in all likelihood should make Chase the league's highest-paid non-quarterback now, given his importance/production.
Cincinnati has that position among other spots to figure out around Burrow moving forward.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson
Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week
Bengals Playoff Chances Get Little Help From Competing AFC Teams in Week 12
Three Post Bye Week Thoughts on Joe Burrow and the Bengals Ahead of AFC North Showdown vs Steelers
Bengals Slight Home Betting Favorites Against Steelers Coming Off Bye Week
NFL Executives Weigh in on Justin Tucker and Evan McPherson's Struggles This Season
Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week Betting Report Card: How Have We Fared Through 11 Weeks?
Bengals Playoff Tracker: Hope Fading Entering Bye Week
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast