Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Matchup Against Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced a pair of roster statuses for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
Cincinnati is elevating linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster and officially declared Cedric Johnson out as he continues returning from a lengthy ankle injury.
The Bengals will have Trey Hendrickson back for the game after he missed the Thursday night win over Pittsburgh.
Giles-Harris joins a linebacker room that's had some upheaval with Logan Wilson requesting a trade after his reduction in snaps recently. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed the situation on Friday.
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Taylor said to the media on Friday. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
Cincinnati takes on the 0-7 Jets tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium. The team is inducting a fresh class into the Ring of Honor.
