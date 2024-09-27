Cincinnati Bengals Likely to be Without Multiple Starters Again Sunday
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins again Sunday when they face the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, and they're likely to be without defensive tackle B.J. Hill again.
Both players suffered hamstring injuries in the 26-25 defeat at Kansas City on Sept. 15 and missed Monday night's 38-33 loss to Washington.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor ruled Rankins out following practice today, but he said he doesn't expect the 30-year-old to land on Injured Reserve.
Neither Hill nor Rankins have practiced since leaving the game against the Chiefs, although Hill has been doing rehab work on the side. He was listed as doubtful last week, and Taylor said he will have the same designation later today when the injury report comes out.
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play through a shoulder injury he suffered Monday night. Chase said Thursday he felt "great" after being limited in Wednesday's practice. But Chase, who is coming off a two-touchdown game against the Commanders, was a full participant Thursday and Friday.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday due to illness, and he is good to go Sunday as well.
Tight end Tanner Hudson, who hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the season-opening loss to the Patriots, returned to practice Friday.
Hudson was active for the Kansas City game, but solely as a contingency as the team's backup long snapper. He has not played since the loss to New England.
