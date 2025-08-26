All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Make Decision About Future of Former Ohio State Star Seth McLaughlin

The Bengals have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster to 53 players.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State University offensive lineman Seth Mclaughlin answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are waiving rookie center Seth McLaughlin according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

McLaughlin signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May. The former Ohio State star suffered a torn Achilles last season, which pushed him down draft boards. He was cleared during training camp and appeared in two of the three preseason games for the Bengals.

“I don't really have any expectations on myself,” McLaughlin told Jay Morrison earlier this month. “You can have goals, and of course my goal is to make the 53-man and be active and being able to help the team, but if you expect that and you're not working and doing what you need to do each day to get to that point, it doesn't really matter what your expectations are.

“Right now, I'm just showing up and getting better and seeing how it goes,” he added. “I'm trying my hardest to achieve the goals that I have for myself.”

The Bengals are hoping to keep McLaughlin in town on the practice squad. With Ted Karras and Matt Lee entrenched as the top two centers on the roster, Cincinnati didn't have room for a third center on the 53-man roster.

Veteran Lucas Patrick also has center experience. He's made 37 career starts at center during his career and is expected to be the Bengals starting right guard this season.

Other Moves

The Bengals have made multiple moves ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. Andrew Coker and Devin Cochran have both been waived.

Coker had an impressive preseason and the Bengals are hoping to bring him back on their practice squad. Meanwhile, Cochran played well when called upon last season. They're also hoping to sign him to their practice squad.

