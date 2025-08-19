Cincinnati Bengals Meet With Free Agent Guard Dalton Risner, No Deal In Place Yet
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a big need at guard right now amidst a visit from former Vikings and Broncos guard Dalton Risner, but they did not reach a deal during his Tuesday workout/visit. FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported the update on Tuesday evening.
Risner made it clear this offseason that he wanted to play for a team like Cincinnati and the two sides are "staying in touch," according to Schultz.
The 29-year-old appeared in 10 games for Minnesota last season due to injury after appearing in 15-plus outings per season since entering the league in 2019.
He notched a 67 overall Pro Football Focus grade last season on 537 snaps, including a career-high 76.2 pass-blocking grade. PFF projects him to sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal as he approaches his age-30 season. They also tag him with no sacks allowed across the past two seasons (1,282 total snaps). Risner is rarely penalized and has experience starting at either guard spot since entering the league in 2019.
"I think that’s still a work in progress, to see how it all shakes out, who ends up where," Taylor said over the weekend about the guard hierarchy. "A lot of guys have battled through injuries, so you’re missing guys for a couple of days. You’re missing a guy for a game. So I think we have to continue to work through that and see how it shakes out."
The visit came at a time when Cincinnati is very thin at guard; both Cordell Volson and Cody Ford were banged up entering Monday night's game against Washington. Then, Lucas Patrick suffered an injury in the opening quarter. Ford appears to have avoided anything major though.
“Yeah, I wouldn't say serious injury," Taylor said after the game. "I didn't see any reason to play him tonight through that injury. I think if it was a game he would have been available. He definitely would have played. So, it’s better to just let him rehab through.”
Cincinnati resumes practice tomorrow with eyes on the injured guard position.
For more thoughts on Risner, check out our video discussing his visit here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI