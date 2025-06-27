Cincinnati Bengals Ownership Sends Letter to Fans Following Stadium Lease Agreement With Hamilton County
The Bengals sent a letter to fans following their new stadium agreement with Hamilton County.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to a new lease with Hamilton County on Thursday that will keep them at Paycor Stadium until at least 2036.
Bengals ownership sent a letter to the entire fan base via email following the agreement.
Read their message below:
"We are pleased to share with you that we’ve reached an agreement with Hamilton County on a new lease that keeps our team playing at Paycor Stadium for at least the next decade," they wrote.
It was followed by a series of headlines about the present and the future of the stadium. Read the entire letter to fans below:
- Cincinnati is our home. We have always wanted to continue the team’s legacy here since Paul and Mike founded the franchise here in 1967. We have been hard at work for the past seven years to make this a reality. This agreement reflects our deep commitment to the heart of downtown, to our incredible fan base, and to the values we all share.
- The new lease is all about the future. We’ve worked hard with Hamilton County to create a deal that is fair, good for the public, and keeps the Bengals and Paycor Stadium able to compete at the highest levels in the NFL. Both parties have a shared vision for modernizing Paycor Stadium to enhance your gameday experience, to drive economic growth along the riverfront and to deliver more unforgettable moments for fans for years to come.
- We will share more details closer to this season about stadium renovations, which aim to improve everyone’s gameday experience and continue to build upon one of the best atmospheres and home-field advantages in the NFL.
- We love this city, and we love our fans. Our football team, our franchise and our family do what we do for you. We will continue to invest in our team, our stadium, and our community with the motivation to win games and compete for championships for you and Cincinnati. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for standing by us. And thank you for being the best fans in the world.
