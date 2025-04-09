Cincinnati Bengals Sign Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to One-Year Contract
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
He was on Cincinnati's practice squad for one game last season. Giles-Harris has appeared in 22 regular season games during his five year career, making three starts. He has nearly 600 special teams snaps and could give Darrin Simmons' unit a boost.
The 28-year-old originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Since then, he's spent time with the Bills, Patriots and reunited with Jacksonville at the end of the 2024 campaign.
