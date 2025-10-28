Cincinnati Bengals Stars Help With Charitable Cause During Day Off
CINCINNATI — A pair of Bengals gave back to the community on their off-day morning. Guard Jalen Rivers and center Ted Karras linked up with Operation Ramp It Up to build a home ramp for a veteran in need.
Operation Ramp It Up is a wonderful family organization that pulls together funds for and builds home ramps that go to not only veterans but all kinds of differently-abled people around the country.
They have worked with the Bengals multiple times to set up projects like this one. It's another instance of the impact Cincinnati's players make in the community.
Karras and the Bengals are trying to bounce back this week against the Bears after arguably the worst loss of the Zac Taylor era this past Sunday, 39-38 to the Jets.
"I know I didn't," Karras said about thinking their 11-point lead was safe at halftime. "I can't speak for everyone else. But I don't relax until it's (over). And obviously, it's a three-hour fight that we lost. … We let the Jets come in and beat us today. Horrendous."
The Bengals' next game is this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Bears.
Check out more on Operation Ramp It Up here and a photo of the big fellas at work from FOX19's Jeremy Rauch below:
