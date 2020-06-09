AllBengals
The Cowboys are pleased with former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien

The Bengals released longtime quarterback Andy Dalton in April after they selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. 

It didn't take long for the 32-year-old to find a new home. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million ($3 million guaranteed) with the Cowboys. 

Dallas brought in the three-time Pro Bowler to be Dak Prescott's backup.

“It’s been good,'' Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy of Dalton. "He brings a ton of experience. I'm very impressed with his knowledge base and understanding.”

The Cowboys and Prescott are in the middle of contract negotiations. While Dalton's presence doesn't impact Dallas' long-term plans at quarterback, he has the experience to help everyone on the team. He gives the Cowboys a capable backup if Prescott were to get injured.  

"Dak has played really well," Dalton said after signing with Dallas. "I know the situation I'm coming into. Everybody on the outside might view it that way (as a controversy). Dak's the starter. If he goes down, I'll step in."

Dalton is already helping the young quarterbacks on the roster, as second-year pro Clayton Thorson and 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci are trying to make the team.

Dalton hopes this one-year deal in Dallas leads to a long-term contract as a starter elsewhere next offseason. He's hoping to take the same path that Teddy Bridgewater took with the Saints last season.

Cincinnati picked Dalton 35th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He's the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28).

The Bengals are scheduled to host the Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium on Dec. 13.

