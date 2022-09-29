Details Emerge DJ Reader's Injury, Including a Timetable For His Potential Return

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader is expected to miss around six weeks after suffering a MCL injury in Week 3 according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Reader, 28, has arguably been Cincinnati's best defensive player through the first three games of the season.

The Bengals placed Reader on injured reserve on Thursday, which mean he'll miss at least four games.

Cincinnati has six games between now and their Week 9 bye. They're hoping Reader can return before then, but it's far from guaranteed and he could be out until the bye.

Regardless, it sounds like the veteran will return at some point this season.

