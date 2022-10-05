CINCINNATI — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making both of his field goal attempts and three extra points in Cincinnati's win over Miami.

McPherson kicked a 57-yarder to give the Bengals a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. He's 9-of-11 on the season, which includes a team record 59-yarder in Week 1.

The second-year kicker has made 12 field goals of 50 or more yards in 20 career games, which ties Minnesota’s Blair Walsh for the most by a kicker through their first 20 contests in NFL history.

This is McPherson’s third career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He won it twice (Week 1 and Week 11) last season.

