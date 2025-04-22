Film Expert: Possible Bengals Target Nick Emmanwori is Top Safety in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals met with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at the NFL Combine. They also brought him in for a 30 visit ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Could they take him with the No. 17 overall pick?
It certainly sounds like Emmanwori is not only in the mix, but could be one of the top players on their board.
Greg Cosell of NFL Films praised Emmanwori during a recent appearance on the Ross Tucker podcast.
"The safety that I like the best on tape [in this draft class] and I think is a really fascinating player is Emmanwori," Cosell said. "To me he's a complete safety prospect. Now, it depends on team and scheme, how they want to deploy him, but I think just when you look at the tape combined with what he is as a physical athlete. To me he's a fascinating safety prospect.
"He's a bigger Jevon Holland. And Jevon Holland at his best is really a complete, what we call a 5-tool safety."
Cosell isn't the only one praising Emmanwori ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Bruce Feldman shared some intriguing insight earlier this month on the former Gamecocks star.
"Emmanwori gets compared to former Seahawks enforcer Kam Chancellor because of his size, but former Cardinals star Adrian Wilson, a five-time Pro Bowler, is a better comp, according to South Carolina DC Clayton White," Feldman wrote. "White played at NC State with Wilson, who had similar size and was a more dynamic athlete than Chancellor. Inside the Gamecocks program, Emmanwori was known as 'Nick the Eraser.'"
Emmanwori is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and tested like an elite athlete during the pre-draft process, even though he didn't do agility drills.
The Bengals need to establish a defensive identity and if they feel Emmanwori can be a foundational piece of their defense in 2025 and beyond, then he's very much in play at No. 17 overall.
