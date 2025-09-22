Former Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton Has New Home, Reuniting With Familiar Face

All Bengals

A fan favorite in Cincinnati over the past few seasons.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) warms up before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) warms up before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton has found a new home in the NFL after spending time with the Dolphins this offseason.

The former Bengals defensive star is signing with the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts. Hilton worked out for them earlier this offseason. Jordan Schultz reported the news.

Hilton reunites with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Colts are 3-0 this season and have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises.

Hilton was a staple in the Bengals' nickel cornerback spot since arriving in free agency from Pittsburgh in 2021. The 30-year-old amassed six interceptions and 283 tackles over that period. Hilton has arguably been Cincinnati's best cornerback game-to-game, down-to-down, this entire decade. Hilton helped the Bengals make it to back-to-back AFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the team.

He still performed well at 30 years old last season, posting a 75.8 Pro Football Focus grade (second-best on Cincinnati'sdefense) on 737 snaps, including a career-best 91.7 run defense grade. A workout came together quickly after his release from Miami.

Cincinnati will not face Hilton this season unless the Bengals meet the Colts in the playoffs. It's great to see Hilton back on an NFL roster after working out for multiple teams over the past month.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

