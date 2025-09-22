Former Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton Has New Home, Reuniting With Familiar Face
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton has found a new home in the NFL after spending time with the Dolphins this offseason.
The former Bengals defensive star is signing with the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts. Hilton worked out for them earlier this offseason. Jordan Schultz reported the news.
Hilton reunites with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Colts are 3-0 this season and have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises.
Hilton was a staple in the Bengals' nickel cornerback spot since arriving in free agency from Pittsburgh in 2021. The 30-year-old amassed six interceptions and 283 tackles over that period. Hilton has arguably been Cincinnati's best cornerback game-to-game, down-to-down, this entire decade. Hilton helped the Bengals make it to back-to-back AFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the team.
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Historic Loss to Vikings
He still performed well at 30 years old last season, posting a 75.8 Pro Football Focus grade (second-best on Cincinnati'sdefense) on 737 snaps, including a career-best 91.7 run defense grade. A workout came together quickly after his release from Miami.
Cincinnati will not face Hilton this season unless the Bengals meet the Colts in the playoffs. It's great to see Hilton back on an NFL roster after working out for multiple teams over the past month.
