'He Was One of Those Guys That You Love to Watch' - Joe Burrow Looking Forward to Facing New Division Rival
CINCINNATI — When Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers, it instantly made the AFC North far more interesting.
Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is happy to have Rodgers in the division.
"Yeah, that'll be a fun, fun two games," Burrow said last week. "Obviously, I got a lot of respect for Aaron and like him as a person. Only played him one time, so it'll be nice to play him twice."
Burrow and the Bengals lost to Rodgers and the Packers 25-22 in overtime on Oct. 6, 2021. It was a wild game full of weird turnovers and missed kicks. Ultimately, the Bengals won the AFC that season and came up just short in Super Bowl LVI.
Burrow praised Rodgers in January after the Bengals beat the Steelers in their season finale.
"I've been a fan of his for a long time," Burrow said. "Watching him growing up, he was one of those guys that you love to watch, and when Monday Night, Sunday Night Football came around, you were hoping that he was on it."
The Bengals play the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 at Paycor Stadium. They head to Pittsburgh a month later for the second matchup against their division rival.
"He revolutionized how quarterbacks throw the football. I think the way that high-level quarterbacks coach it now, quarterback coaches coach it now, is because of how he did it," Burrow said when asked about Rodgers in January. "I would love to sit down and talk to him about his journey of his throwing motion, how he figured that out. I think also he's a really good person to look up to as far as just being yourself and how to handle this whole fame, football thing. It's not easy. We go through a lot of things and adversity, and he's seemed to stay the same through it all, and that's something that I aspire to. You don't have to agree with everything that everybody says or does to have admiration for how they do it."
