Joe Burrow Praises Aaron Rodgers, Bengals Playoff Hopes Hinge on Jets and Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked up to Aaron Rodgers when he was growing up.
"I've been a fan of his for a long time," Burrow said. "Watching him growing up, he was one of those guys that you love to watch, and when Monday Night, Sunday Night Football came around, you were hoping that he was on it."
Now Burrow is hoping Rodgers can do his part to help the Bengals reach the playoffs. Cincinnati needs the Jets to beat the Dolphins and the Chiefs to beat the Broncos to make the postseason.
"Hopefully he can help us out tomorrow and break out a big-time game for us," Burrow said.
Related: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Odds of Making the Playoffs After Win Over Steelers
This could be Rodgers' final NFL game. The four-time NFL MVP has struggled this season. The Jets are 4-12 and have lost six of their last seven contests.
Burrow and the Bengals are hoping Rodgers can have a vintage performance against the Dolphins.
"He revolutionized how quarterbacks throw the football. I think the way that high-level quarterbacks coach it now, quarterback coaches coach it now, is because of how he did it," Burrow said. "I would love to sit down and talk to him about his journey of his throwing motion, how he figured that out. I think also he's a really good person to look up to as far as just being yourself and how to handle this whole fame, football thing. It's not easy. We go through a lot of things and adversity, and he's seemed to stay the same through it all, and that's something that I aspire to. You don't have to agree with everything that everybody says or does to have admiration for how they do it."
