Here's the Latest on La'el Collins' Status With the Dallas Cowboys

The 28-year-old is on the trade block.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals already bolstered the interior of their offensive line on Monday when they agreed to terms with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Could a La'el Collins trade be next?

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is reporting that a trade is "doubtful" and that Collins' release is probable.

Collins would be a great fit with the Bengals. He'd be a plug-and-play right tackle on a line that struggled for most of the 2021 season.

Cincinnati could always try to sign him once he becomes a free agent, but a trade would make some sense for the Bengals.

Collins has three years left on his contract and would make roughly $30 million over that span. He could get significantly more on the open market, especially in a free agent class that doesn't have many star right tackles.

