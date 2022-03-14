Ted Karras' Contract Details Revealed Following Deal With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with offensive lineman Ted Karras on Monday afternoon.
The veteran agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract. His deal is year-to-year according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He'll get $7 million total in 2022 and make $11.6 during the first two years of his contract.
Karras is expected to be the Bengals' new center, but also has experience at guard. His versatility is one of his best attributes. The two-time Super Bowl champion is a great pass blocker and should instantly help the Bengals keep Joe Burrow upright.
