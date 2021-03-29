Hue Jackson Claims Browns Ownership Lied to Him: 'I Was the Fall Guy'

CINCINNATI — Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson struggled during his two and a half years in Cleveland. He posted a 3-36-1 record and was fired after a 2-5-1 start to the 2018 season.

Jackson shed some light on his struggles with the club during an appearance on ESPN 850.

"There’s no doubt I was lied to by ownership and leadership of the team," Jackson said. “They were going to be football plus analytics, but it was football vs. analytics.

"I think I became the fall guy because that was the narrative. The truth needs to come out...for other minority coaches. They need to know the pitfalls out there. My story has affected some of their futures."

Jackson is in the process of writing a book about his time with the Browns. It's expected to be released later this year and should include plenty of details about his time in Cleveland.

The veteran coach spent two different stints on Marvin Lewis' coaching staff. His success as the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2014-15 is a big reason why the Browns hired him to be their head coach.

Shortly after Cleveland fired him in 2018, he joined the Bengals' staff as a special assistant to Lewis.

The Bengals interviewed Jackson for their head coaching position that offseason, but ultimately hired Zac Taylor.

Jackson hasn't coached in the league since he left Cincinnati, despite interviewing with multiple teams for offensive coordinator positions.

