Ike Taylor: The Steelers Never Viewed Bengals as a True Rival

Pittsburgh has dominated the series between the two AFC North foes
CINCINNATI — The Steelers have dominated their series against the Bengals in recent years. They've won 11-straight contests against Cincinnati, including one playoff game. 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 23-5 against the Bengals since he was hired in 2007. 

The series has been so one-sided that the Steelers don't look consider it a rivalry. 

"Not at all. Not one bit," former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor said when asked if the Steelers treated it like a rivalry game on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "It was the Baltimore Ravens. When you talk about the AFC North and winning the AFC North and going to Super Bowls and making it to the playoffs for the past 20 years that's who you're talking about. Either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Baltimore Ravens."

Taylor spent 12 seasons in Pittsburgh from 2003-14. He won two Super Bowls and helped the Steelers get past the Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton-led Bengals. 

Ben Roethlisberger is big reason why Pittsburgh has dominated this series. He's 26-7 against Cincinnati, including two wins in the postseason. 

The Bengals have only beat the Steelers in back-to-back games once with Roethlisberger under center. They swept Pittsburgh during the 2009 season. They also won consecutive regular season games against the Steelers in Week 12 of 2005 and in Week 3 of 2006. 

The biggest blowout in this matchup was in 2011 when Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati 35-7. The Steelers are favored by 13 on Monday night. They beat the Bengals 36-10 earlier this season when star rookie Joe Burrow was still on the field. 

Ryan Finley could be Cincinnati's quarterback this week. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

Listen to Taylor's entire interview below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Sep 30, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) greets Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) before their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
