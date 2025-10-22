Ja'Marr Chase Wins Second Weekly NFL Honor Following Pittsburgh Dominance
CINCINNATI — A double up on awards this week for Ja'Marr Chase.
The Bengals' wide receiver is one of the latest FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week after his big outing against Pittsburgh. Chase caught 16 passes on a Bengals record 23 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown in the 33-31 win.
It was a high-powered outing that got Cincinnati to 3-4 on the season.
He also won his fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award today for his performance.
“That’s exactly what they were trying to do. But at the end of the day, you still have to stop everybody," Chase said about his matchup with the Steelers following the 33-31 win. "We had Chase (Brown) in the backfield — we had a great running game. The O-line did great in protection. Flacco did a great job just getting the balls out. Today was just an all-around offensive game.”
Chase will try to stack a third consecutive game with 10-plus catches and a touchdown onto the ledger this Sunday against the New York Jets, who sport the league's sixth-worst Pro Football Focus coverage grade.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI