Ja'Marr Chase Wins Second Weekly NFL Honor Following Pittsburgh Dominance

Chase was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week as well.

Russ Heltman

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Joe Flacco (16) (not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Joe Flacco (16) (not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium.
CINCINNATI — A double up on awards this week for Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals' wide receiver is one of the latest FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week after his big outing against Pittsburgh. Chase caught 16 passes on a Bengals record 23 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown in the 33-31 win.

It was a high-powered outing that got Cincinnati to 3-4 on the season.

He also won his fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award today for his performance.

 “That’s exactly what they were trying to do. But at the end of the day, you still have to stop everybody," Chase said about his matchup with the Steelers following the 33-31 win. "We had Chase (Brown) in the backfield — we had a great running game. The O-line did great in protection. Flacco did a great job just getting the balls out. Today was just an all-around offensive game.”

Chase will try to stack a third consecutive game with 10-plus catches and a touchdown onto the ledger this Sunday against the New York Jets, who sport the league's sixth-worst Pro Football Focus coverage grade.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

