Jake Browning Ranked Near Top of Sports Illustrated's Backup Quarterback Rankings
CINCINNATI — Jake Browning is considered one of the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL after what he did at the end of the 2023 season.
Browning led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record down the stretch, which included wins over the Vikings, Colts and Jaguars in Jacksonville on Monday Night Football.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano hasn't forgotten that stretch for Browning, even after Joe Burrow started every game for the Bengals last season.
Browning is fourth in Manzano's backup quarterback rankings.
"Browning, last year’s No. 1-rated backup QB, wasn’t needed to start last year with Joe Burrow staying healthy the entire 2024 season," Manzano wrote. "Still, Browning cracks the top five because of his sensational seven starts in 2023 when he completed 70.4% of his passes and recorded 1,936 yards for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions."
Kirk Cousins (1), Jimmy Garoppolo (2) and Daniel Jones (3) were ranked ahead of Browning.
Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was ranked eighth. Check out the complete rankings here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
-----
Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast