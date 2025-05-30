All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) prepares to play the final minutes in the game after quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throw an interception during the NFL Week 8 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday October 27, 2024. The Bengals lost 37-17 and remain winless at home. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Jake Browning is considered one of the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL after what he did at the end of the 2023 season.

Browning led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record down the stretch, which included wins over the Vikings, Colts and Jaguars in Jacksonville on Monday Night Football.

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano hasn't forgotten that stretch for Browning, even after Joe Burrow started every game for the Bengals last season.

Browning is fourth in Manzano's backup quarterback rankings.

"Browning, last year’s No. 1-rated backup QB, wasn’t needed to start last year with Joe Burrow staying healthy the entire 2024 season," Manzano wrote. "Still, Browning cracks the top five because of his sensational seven starts in 2023 when he completed 70.4% of his passes and recorded 1,936 yards for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions."

Kirk Cousins (1), Jimmy Garoppolo (2) and Daniel Jones (3) were ranked ahead of Browning.

Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was ranked eighth. Check out the complete rankings here.

