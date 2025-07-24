Ja'Marr Chase on Bengals Possibly Signing Top Free Agent Tight End Noah Fant
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting veteran tight end Noah Fant for a visit on Thursday. The 27-year-old was released by the Seahawks earlier this month.
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was asked about Fant's visit. Does he plan on chatting with the former Iowa star?
"I don’t mind talking a little bit," Chase said. "I can only say so much to him to make him come here. End of the day it’s not his decision—well, it might really be his decision. He knows what we have here. I know he sees the schemes, I know he might like the schemes. That's why you come take the visit."
Fant was picked in the first round (20th overall) by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks last season.
Chase might not have any grand plans to court Fant and lure him to Cincinnati, but he might not need to go that far either.
Fant praised Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with a social media post on X a few years ago.
"Joe Brrrr. Joe Shiesty. Joe Mama. Whatever you call him, he’s the real deal," Fant tweeted as the Bengals were rallying past the Chiefs for a 27-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.
Fant reportedly has multiple suitors, but he is clearly intrigued by the possibility of joining an offense led by Burrow and Chase.
Time will tell if they sign him, but he's in town Thursday and they're the first visit he took since being released earlier this week.
