Joe Burrow Impresses in 2025 Preseason Debut, Leading Bengals on Two Touchdown Drives
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had quite the debut on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
After missing on his first pass of the night, Burrow completed his next nine throws, including two touchdowns. He ended the night 9-of-10 for 122 yards, two touchdowns and a 157.1 quarterback rating.
Burrow missed Higgins on 2nd-and-5. He pointed to himself, before finding Ja'Marr Chase for a first down on the next play. He was perfect the rest of the night.
Chase appeared to score the first touchdown of the season, but the play was nullified by a chop block penalty on Lucas Patrick. Burrow and the offense calmly overcame the gaffe and he found Tanner Hudson for a 12-yard touchdown two plays later.
The Bengals followed up the 10-play, 71-yard drive with another scoring drive. This time it was a five-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Burrow finding Chase for a 36-yard touchdown.
"That's our identity," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said bluntly on the Bengals' preseason broadcast.
Chase finished with four catches for 77 yards and a score. Chase Brown had five carries for 23 yards. He also had three catches for 25 yards.
It was a successful opening night for Burrow and the offense, but Al Golden's defense struggled.
The Eagles went on a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession, despite not playing their starters. Quarterback Tanner McKee scored on a tush push from the one-yard line to tie the game 7-7.
Will Shipley had the big play of the drive—a 38-yard run that set up the score.
