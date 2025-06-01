All Bengals

Look: Bengals Rival Appears to Take Shot at Team for Shemar Stewart Situation

Stewart still isn't practicing. The unsigned rookie was the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

James Rapien

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart is introduced before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart is introduced before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Shemar Stewart is still unsigned and isn't practicing with the team.

Stewart is one of seven first round picks that hasn't signed yet. It's common for first rounders to be unsigned in June, but he's the only healthy draft pick that isn't practicing.

Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey appeared to take a shot at Stewart and the Bengals after Baltimore signed first round pick Malaki Starks on Thursday.

"Contract wasn't signed, but still practicing," Humphrey tweeted with a clapping emoji.

He later denied it was a shot at the Bengals:

"I was actually taking a shot at agents," he tweeted. "Didn't mean no disrespect to the Bengals player y'all talking about."

It's an easy statement to make, but it felt like a clear shot at Stewart and the Bengals. Not only is he the only healthy rookie not practicing, but his contract status has been a major topic in recent weeks.

"The verbiage in the contract isn't the same as past draft picks who were drafted lower than him," Stewart's father Moe Marquez said last week. "It's not fair at the end of the day.”

Check out Humphrey's tweets below. For more from Stewart's father, go here.

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

-----

Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News