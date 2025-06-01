Look: Bengals Rival Appears to Take Shot at Team for Shemar Stewart Situation
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Shemar Stewart is still unsigned and isn't practicing with the team.
Stewart is one of seven first round picks that hasn't signed yet. It's common for first rounders to be unsigned in June, but he's the only healthy draft pick that isn't practicing.
Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey appeared to take a shot at Stewart and the Bengals after Baltimore signed first round pick Malaki Starks on Thursday.
"Contract wasn't signed, but still practicing," Humphrey tweeted with a clapping emoji.
He later denied it was a shot at the Bengals:
"I was actually taking a shot at agents," he tweeted. "Didn't mean no disrespect to the Bengals player y'all talking about."
It's an easy statement to make, but it felt like a clear shot at Stewart and the Bengals. Not only is he the only healthy rookie not practicing, but his contract status has been a major topic in recent weeks.
"The verbiage in the contract isn't the same as past draft picks who were drafted lower than him," Stewart's father Moe Marquez said last week. "It's not fair at the end of the day.”
Check out Humphrey's tweets below. For more from Stewart's father, go here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
-----
Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast