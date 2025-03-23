Look: Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Has Awesome Exchange With Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had the best season of his career in 2024.
He led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708 yards) and receiving touchdowns (17). Not only are those Bengals franchise records (17 touchdowns is tied with Carl Pickens), but he became just the fifth player since the NFL merger (1970) to win the NFL Triple Crown.
The Bengals released mic'd up footage of Chase on Sunday morning, just eight days after he agreed to a record-setting four-year, $161 million extension. The star receiver signed his contract on Tuesday. It made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
"I'm proud of you, man. You're playing your ass off," Callahan said. "I hope you f****** win every damn award there is."
Chase didn't win every award there was, despite his historic season. He finished third in the Offensive Player of the Year voting and didn't receive a single first place vote.
Saquon Barkley won the award and Lamar Jackson finished second.
Callahan was the Bengals offensive coordinator for five seasons (2019-2023), before becoming Titans head coach. He's a big reason why the Bengals picked Chase with the fifth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Since then, Chase has gotten better and better and is considered one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL.
Callahan coached Chase for three seasons in Cincinnati. Check out the exchange between both guys below:
