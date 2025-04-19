Look: Multiple Cincinnati Bengals First Round Targets to Attend 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Sixteen players will attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. The Bengals have the No. 17 overall pick, so there's a good chance that their selection is in attendance when they make the pick.
Alabama's Jihaad Campbell is who we most recently mocked to the Bengals in the first round. He'll be in attendance. So will Georgia safety Malaki Starks, former Ohio State star Josh Simmons, Alabama star Tyler Booker and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
Of course there are plenty of other Bengals first round targets that won't be in Green Bay for the draft, but those four guys could certainly be in the mix at No. 17 overall.
Check out the complete list of players attending the 2025 NFL Draft below:
1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
3. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
4. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
5. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
6. Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona
7. Will Campbell, OL, LSU
8. Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
9. Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
10. Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State
11. Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
12. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
13. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
14. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
15. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
16. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
