Look: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Quinshon Judkins Visits Bengals Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins was in Cincinnati on Wednesday visiting the Bengals.
Judkins is one of multiple Buckeyes star players that the Bengals are bringing in for a visit ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
TreVeyon Henderson and Jack Sawyer are also visiting Cincinnati before draft day.
Judkins is the fifth-ranked running back on Dane Brugler's big board.
"Judkins has quick eyes and footwork to react to the blocking geometry, although he often runs like he is starving and must balance his aggressive style with improved patience before attacking the line of scrimmage," Brugler wrote. "His best traits are his play strength and the run toughness to drop his pads, barrel through heavy contact and come out the other side.
"Overall, Judkins isn’t as dynamic as other backs in this class, but he is an “attitude” runner with the quickness, vision and violence to be a productive lead option in an NFL backfield. He can help secure his spot on the depth chart by taking his passing-down responsibilities from serviceable to above average."
RELATED: Cincinnati Bengals Top Visit Tracker Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Judkins, 21, is 53rd on Pro Football Focus' big board. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Judkins to former Bengals running back Joe Mixon.
"Judkins is a productive runner possessing good size and great contact aggression. His running style is both urgent and a bit chaotic," Zierlein wrote. "He runs with good burst inside but is more collision-based than wiggle-oriented when maneuvering through the lane. He’s efficient on runs outside the tackle box, but he has a tough time outracing pursuit to create explosive runs. He is wired and built for a heavier carry count and short-yardage success, but the disparity in yards per carry between Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, despite running behind the same line, is telling. Judkins might need to be paired with a slasher, but he has the ingredients needed to become a three-down RB1."
Daniel Jeremiah might be higher on Judkins than most evaluators. Jeremiah has him 38th on his board and praised the Ohio State star in his evaluation.
"Judkins is a powerful, compact runner with outstanding career production," Jeremiah wrote. "He is very decisive and aggressive on inside runs. He runs low to the ground and hunts the unblocked defender with a thirst for violence. He has a vicious stiff-arm, provided he doesn’t simply lower his shoulder and run through the defender. On perimeter runs, he usually looks to square up and get vertical as soon as possible. He isn’t as polished in the passing game as Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson, but he’s competent as a screen/checkdown option and he’s aware in pass protection. He’s at his best in the four-minute offense. He closed out the Penn State game with one punishing run after another. Overall, Judkins has areas to improve, but he is a natural runner and he’s built to carry a full load as a starter."
If the Bengals are going to land Judkins, they probably have to take him in the second round with the 49th overall pick. Check out the photo Judkins posted from the Bengals locker room below: