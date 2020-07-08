Patrick Mahomes' massive contract extension impacts young NFL quarterbacks like Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes has had a good week. The reigning Super Bowl MVP signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs that could be worth up to $503 million.

He's the first NFL player ever to be the highest-paid athlete in sports.

Plenty of analysts have wondered how Mahomes' deal will impact the quarterback market? Will this help Dak Prescott get the contract he's asking for from the Cowboys? Can Deshaun Watson demand this type of deal from the Texans?

In reality, Mahomes is in his own world. How many quarterbacks were named NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in their first two seasons as a starting quarterback? He's a transcendent talent that is worth every penny of the contract he received.

Prescott and Watson may not benefit much from Mahomes' new deal, but younger quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and yes, even Bengals rookie Joe Burrow could use it to their advantage.

Burrow doesn't have the same skillset that Mahomes has — heck, no one does — but that doesn't mean he can't be a dominant NFL quarterback.

He's drawn comparisons to Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Tony Romo.

The Bengals would like nothing more than for Burrow to exceed the sky-high expectations that have been set for him. He could put himself in position to command a Mahomes-like deal after the 2022 season.

That goal will be much more challenging than it sounds — and I don't think anyone thinks it will be a walk in the park.

The Bengals are expected to finish last in the AFC North this season. The Chiefs were a playoff team when they drafted Mahomes. He only made one start as a rookie, which gave him time to learn and develop behind Alex Smith.

Burrow has to hit the ground running as a rookie. He was forced to learn the playbook virtually due to COVID-19. He hasn't even set foot in Paul Brown Stadium yet. He hasn't met A.J Green, Tyler Boyd or Joe Mixon in person and he's playing for a team that finished 2-14 last season.

That doesn't mean Burrow won't be able to have early NFL success. He's a smart, mature player that believes he can turn around a Bengals franchise that hasn't won a playoff game in his lifetime.

If Mahomes is the next Brady, then why can't Burrow be the next Manning?

He had arguably the greatest season in college football history in 2019. If Burrow puts together a solid first season and wins Rookie of the Year — an award that he's favored to win — then he's already ahead of his Kansas City counterpart.

The next step would be much more challenging. Is there a scenario where Burrow leads the Bengals to an AFC North title in 2021 en route to being named league MVP?

Second-year quarterbacks have won the award in back-to-back seasons. Lamar Jackson was the NFL's Most Valuable Player last year and Mahomes won it in 2018.

A lot would have to go right for that to happen for Burrow. Zac Taylor would have to prove that he's going to put his young quarterback in a position to reach his full potential. The Bengals would have to find a solution for the offensive line woes that have hurt them over the past four seasons. The coaching staff is optimistic about the guys they have, but the offensive line is arguably the most unproven position group on the team.

It's unrealistic to expect Burrow to do what Mahomes has done during his first three seasons in the NFL, but Cincinnati would love to have that problem.

Mike Brown and the Bengals would gladly pony up $45+ million per season to keep Burrow around long-term if he brought a Lombardi Trophy to the Queen City

Elite quarterbacks are hard to find. Andy Dalton was good. So was Carson Palmer. The Bengals are hoping Burrow is better than both of those guys. His leadership, mentality and attitude are three reasons why his teammates have been impressed with him, even during a global pandemic.

Prescott is a good quarterback and Watson is great, but neither have produced like Mahomes.

Jackson has been excellent for Baltimore and if he leads them to a Super Bowl win this season, he should get a contract that's comparable to what Mahomes received from the Chiefs.

He's the only quarterback in the NFL that has a realistic shot at commanding that type of money.

It's up to Burrow and the Bengals to make sure their rookie signal-caller is on that list in a few years. Accomplishing that goal is much easier said than done, but the youngster is motivated to have a successful run in Cincinnati.

"I think we’re going to win a lot of football games," Burrow said on draft night. "I’m going to continue to work really hard to be the best player that I can be for this team, for this franchise and this city.”