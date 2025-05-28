All Bengals

New Cleveland Browns QB Kenny Pickett Appears to Take Shot at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals play the Browns in Week 1 this season. Pickett could certainly be starting for Cleveland.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) catches up to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) for a sack in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) catches up to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) for a sack in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — Former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is in Cleveland hoping to win the Browns starting job for the 2025 campaign.

After spending the first two years of his career in Pittsburgh, Pickett spent last season with the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26-year-old appeared to throw some shade at the Steelers when asked about his one season in Philadelphia.

"I'm extremely grateful for my time in Philly," Pickett said via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. "I think I just was shown how it's supposed to be done really from the top down. You get a chance to see what it's supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sunday's. I think it'll pay dividends for me in the future."

The Steelers selected Pickett in the first round (20th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the first quarterback taken in the draft. He started 24 games for Pittsburgh, but they traded him to Philadelphia last offseason.

Pickett served as Jalen Hurts' backup last season. The Eagles traded him to Cleveland in March for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round draft pick.

The Bengals could certainly face Pickett this season. They play the Browns in the first and the last game of the year.

Check out video Pickett's comments below:

