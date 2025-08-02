Noah Fant Ready to do 'Great Things' With Cincinnati Bengals Offense
CINCINNATI — Noah Fant is preparing for his first practice with the Bengals after signing with the team over the weekend. The former Broncos and Seahawks tight end is about to play with the best quarterback he has ever had in his six-season career.
Fand touched on what it'll be like to play in an offense with one of the league's best passers. The dynamic TE weapon has been consistent this decade, posting at least a 61.6 Pro Football Focus grade every season, with 3,305 career yards and 15 touchdowns across 95 career games.
"The proof is in the pudding when it comes to that," Fant noted to the media on Saturday. "That's no slight to anybody that I've played with. Joe's put in the work, and he's a great quarterback, so I'm excited to be here and work with the quarterback of that stature and go from there and see what happens. Hopefully, I can earn his trust and earn the team's trust and do some great things out there."
Fant knows what he has to earn after signing a one-year deal with the team.
"I've had a little bit of personal success," Fant cited. "I think I could take that to another level. I think I could take that to another level here. So I'm excited to work and earn that right and hopefully be a part of that winning team that goes all the way."
Cincinnati gains another weapon in what could be consecutive career-best years for Burrow.
