One Key Element of Bengals' Uniforms Will Remain Intact

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting new uniforms for the 2021 season. They made the announcement on Thursday morning.

While speculation continues to grow about potential changes, one thing is staying the same: the orange helmets with black stripes.

"My father said he wanted a helmet that would take just one look to recognize us from the top seat in the stadium," team president Mike Brown told Bengals.com. "I think our helmet has stood the test of time. It has established our identity, our trademark, if you will, and that's important to our fans."

The helmets are easily the best quality about their current uniforms. There are plenty of jersey concepts and designs that would be upgrades from their current uniforms, but there's no reason to change the helmet, especially if the NFL only allows teams to wear one design.

If that rule changes, then a white helmet with black stripes would go great with their current color rush uniforms.

The Bengals plan to reveal their "new stripes" this spring. It's fair expect them to be released before the 2021 NFL Draft, which starts on April 29.

The Bengals first wore the tiger striped helmets in 1981 season. Watch an interview with Reggie Williams and Glen Bujnoch about the new uniforms and helmets that were unveiled 40 years ago:

-----

You May Also Like:

Designer Releases BRAND NEW Bengals' Concept Jerseys

Four Bengals Jersey Redesigns Worth Checking Out

Steelers Interview Hue Jackson

Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts on Bengals' O-Line

The Bengals Need to Get the Offense This Offseason

Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts on New OL Coach Frank Pollack

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Carl Lawson vs. William Jackson III

Trent Williams Expected to Test Free Agency

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook