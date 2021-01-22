NewsAll Bengals+
One Key Element of Bengals' Uniforms Will Remain Intact

This isn't changing anytime soon
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting new uniforms for the 2021 season. They made the announcement on Thursday morning. 

While speculation continues to grow about potential changes, one thing is staying the same: the orange helmets with black stripes.

"My father said he wanted a helmet that would take just one look to recognize us from the top seat in the stadium," team president Mike Brown told Bengals.com. "I think our helmet has stood the test of time. It has established our identity, our trademark, if you will, and that's important to our fans."

The helmets are easily the best quality about their current uniforms. There are plenty of jersey concepts and designs that would be upgrades from their current uniforms, but there's no reason to change the helmet, especially if the NFL only allows teams to wear one design. 

If that rule changes, then a white helmet with black stripes would go great with their current color rush uniforms. 

The Bengals plan to reveal their "new stripes" this spring. It's fair expect them to be released before the 2021 NFL Draft, which starts on April 29. 

The Bengals first wore the tiger striped helmets in 1981 season. Watch an interview with Reggie Williams and Glen Bujnoch about the new uniforms and helmets that were unveiled 40 years ago: 

