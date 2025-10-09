Packers Dealing With Surprise Injury to Key Player Ahead of Matchup vs Bengals
CINCINNATI — Packers kicker Brandon McManus is dealing with a quad injury that he suffered in practice on Wednesday according to head coach Matt LaFleur.
"We'll see how he is today and tomorrow and we'll have a play," LaFleur told reporters according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
"That's a major concern right now," LaFleur said.
McManus has one of the strongest legs in the NFL. He's made 7-of-9 kicks this season, including attempts from 53 and 56 yards.
It's worth noting that Green Bay does have a kicker on the practice squad.
Mark McNamee signed with the team in July as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program. He didn't start practice with the team until August due to visa issues.
“It’s never the situation you want to be in, in regards to like, hey, first time going out there,” LaFleur said. “I think Mark’s shown some good progress.”
The Packers have had special teams' issues so far this season. McManus' injury could be another hurdle they have to overcome. He's had a field goal and an extra point blocked this year.
Desperate for a Win
The Bengals are significant underdogs in Sunday's game, but they're in desperate need of a win.
Cincinnati has lost their last three games by a combined score of 113-37. All four of their touchdowns have come in garbage time.
The offense has struggled so badly over the past three weeks that they benched Jake Browning and traded for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. The Bengals are banking on the veteran to right the ship on offense.
"Played him a lot, watched him a lot, brings great experience, great leadership," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "His style fits our style or play, too, so excited to get him out there. We'll start him this week, so he's gonna take all the reps and get ready to go. Already spent a lot of time meeting with us, getting up to speed, so feely really good where he's at."
