Postgame Observations: Bengals Get Crushed 28-3 by Broncos on Monday Night Football
DENVER — The Bengals lost to the Broncos 28-3 on Monday Night Football. They fall to 2-2 on the season. They've lost back-to-back games by a combined 69-13.
Check out our postgame observations below:
Third Downs
The Bengals moved the ball well on their opening drive, but settled for a field goal after Jake Browning's pass for Tee Higgins was off target. It was a low percentage throw to the back of the end zone.
It was 3rd-and-2 from the Denver 8-yard line. Once the pass to Higgins was incomplete, it felt like the Bengals would go for it—especially considering what they did on third down. Instead, they kicked a field goal instead to take a 3-0 lead.
On the Bengals' second possession of the game, they had a 3-0 lead and a 3rd-and-2 from their 45-yard line. Browning tried to throw a back shoulder pass to Higgins. It was another low percentage pass that fell incomplete.
The Bengals were going to go for it on fourth down when center Ted Karras was called for a false start. They were forced to punt.
Penalties
The Karras false start was one of many penalties. The Bengals were called for 11 penalties for 65 yards.
One of the biggest penalties of the game occurred when Browning found Higgins for a 37-yard gain. Amarius Mims was called for an illegal formation penalty that wiped the play out. The Bengals were forced to punt four plays later.
Defense
The Bengals' defense forced a three-and-out to start the game. It was the first time they hadn't allowed an opening drive touchdown this season.
It started well, but got ugly in a hurry. The Broncos scored touchdowns on three of their next four possessions to take a commanding 21-3 lead at halftime.
Highlight Play
Demetrius Knight Jr. was a bright spot on defense for the Bengals. He had seven tackles, one pass defensed and one interception.
The interception was in the end zone and kept Denver from scoring another touchdown late in the second quarter. Watch the play here.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
