Postgame Observations: Bengals' Losing Streak Reaches Four After 27-18 Loss to Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bengals' rally fell short on Sunday against the Packers. Cincinnati fell to Green Bay 27-18 in the first start of the Joe Flacco era. The Packers never trailed in the victory.
Cincinnati falls to 2-4 on the season. They've lost their last four games.
Here are our postgame observations:
First Half Woes
The Bengals' offense was awful in the first half. Joe Flacco completed 8-of-15 passes for 40 yards. They finished 1-of-6 on third down and only generate four first downs in the half.
The Bengals haven't scored a first half touchdown since Week 2 when Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 4-yard score against the Jaguars.
Cincinnati has been outscored 79-9 in the first half of their last four games.
Injuries
The Bengals lost two starters to injuries in the first half of Sunday's game. All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a back injury in the second quarter and didn't return. Tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a left pectoral injury and didn't return.
Second Half Rhythm
The Bengals' offense found its' rhythm in the second half. They scored on three-straight possessions in the second half to get back in the game.
Flacco led the offense on a 17-play, 78 yard drive on their first possession of the half. The drive ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Hudson. Flacco completed 6-of-9 passes for 50 yards on the drive.
The Bengals scored on their second possession of the half too, but they were forced to settle for a field goal due to an Andrei Iosivas drop on 3rd-and-8.
Overall, Flacco completed 29-of-45 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals with 10 catches for 94 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown grab is one of the best catches of the year. Watch the play here.
Missed Opportunity
Geno Stone intercepted Jordan Love's pass on the Packers' opening drive of the game. The Bengals had a golden opportunity to take the lead. Instead, they went 3-and-out and had to punt.
Defense Struggles
The Bengals' offense played well in the second half, but the defense took a major step back. They didn't force a punt or a turnover, as Green Bay moved the ball up and down the field with ease.
Green Bay faced a 3rd-and-8 with 2:31 left. Love calmly found rookie Matthew Golden for a 31-yard gain that sealed the win for the Packers.
Almost a Record
Evan McPherson nearly set an NFL record as time expired in the first half. McPherson kicked a 67-yard field goal that would've been good.
The Packers called timeout right before the ball was snapped. McPherson's second attempt fell short. It was his first miss of the season. He made a 45-yard attempt and missed a 56-yard attempt in the second half.
Watch video of the one he made below:
Up Next
The Bengals return home for a primetime matchup against the Steelers. Kickoff is Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
