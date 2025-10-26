Report: Dallas Cowboys Interested in Trading for Cincinnati Bengals Star
CINCINNATI — Could Trey Hendrickson be on the move?
The Dallas Cowboys called the Bengals about trading for the reigning NFL sack leader according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
Dallas' defense desperately needs more pass rush help and Hendrickson is in the final year of his contract. Glazer is reporting that the Bengals shot down the Cowboys when they asked about trading for the star pass rusher.
Despite the interest, the Bengals remain focused on turning their season around and firmly believe they can make a playoff run. Plenty of people around the league questioned them a few weeks ago, but the Joe Flacco trade has given them new life.
Cincinnati needs to beat the New York Jets on Sunday. If they do, they'll get back to .500 on the season (4-4) and be in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
Hendrickson has 15 tackles (three for loss) and four sacks in six games.
Trade Coming?
The Bengals may be planning to keep Hendrickson, but that doesn't mean they won't make a deal before the Nov. 4 deadline.
Logan Wilson requested a trade after being benched in favor of rookie Barrett Carter. Wilson is still the No. 3 linebacker on the team, but is listed behind Demetrius Knight Jr. and Carter on the depth chart.
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday when asked about his message to Wilson. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
The Bengals' defense has struggled for most of the season. Keeping Hendrickson makes sense, especially if they remain in playoff contention over the next few weeks with Flacco at quarterback.
