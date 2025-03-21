Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Bring Aaron Rodgers in For Facility Visit
CINCINNATI — Free agent and former NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is meeting with the Steelers this weekend. Pittsburgh-Post Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported the news as Pittsburgh tries to find its next signal caller after rolling out Russell Wilson and Justin Fields last season.
Dulac noted the former Jet is visiting the Steelers' facility on Friday and it's an "indication" that a deal could come next.
Rodgers is a four-time MVP and All-Pro, amassing all of those honors with the Green Bay Packers. He played in all 17 games last season after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 2023. He led New York to a 5-12 record with a 48 overall ESPN QBR (25th in the NFL).
He will be 42 years old on Dec. 2 after throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this past season.
