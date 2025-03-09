'Everybody's Goal Is To Compete For A Championship' - Mike Gesicki Discusses New Contract With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals locked Mike Gesicki in for another few seasons in Cincinnati and the tight end's excited about the ceiling he can help the offense hit after a productive first run in the Queen City.
“Everybody’s goal in Cincinnati is to compete for a championship, and that’s another reason I wanted to come back,” Gesicki said to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com about the signing.
The smooth veteran pass-catcher reeled in 65 passes for 665 yards last season as a nice third receiving option to replace Tyler Boyd. It earned him a $25.5 million deal over the next three seasons.
Joe Burrow dialed in with Gesicki quickly on and off the field. He congratulated the fresh signee this weekend.
"He got in touch," Gesicki said to Hobson about the quarterback. "Joe's a man of very few words, but when he speaks, it's meaningful. He was excited."
Check out the full article from Hobson here.
