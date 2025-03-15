All Bengals

Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars

The Bengals have to bolster their roster in free agency, even if they keep their star players.

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be in the process of signing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term extensions, but their work this offseason should be far from over.

The Bengals should add at least three proven veterans to their roster over the next few weeks.

No, that doesn't include bridging the gap with Trey Hendrickson, which seems more likely now than ever.

Even if they do retain and sign Chase, Higgins and Hendrickson to long-term contract extensions, they need to bolster their offensive line with not one, but two guards.

Teven Jenkins, Brandon Scherff, Will Hernandez, Dalton Risner, Shaq Mason and Trystan Colon are some of the top options available.

Jenkins is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Monday. Scherff is the best pass blocker available.

A Jenkins-Scherff combo would be an ideal scenario for the Bengals.

If the Bengals sign two quality starting guards, they would easily give Joe Burrow the best offensive line of his career.

Cincinnati also needs to give their pass rush a boost. Calais Campbell would be an ideal target.

Za'Darius Smith and Azeez Ojulari could also give them a boost on the edge.

The Bengals have key needs and keeping their stars is great, but they must make multiple offseason additions in free agency if they want to be serious championship contenders in 2025.

