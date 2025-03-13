All Bengals

'I've Always Wanted To Come Back' - Samaje Perine Discusses Return To Cincinnati, Role He Expects To Play

Cincinnati signed him to a two-year deal.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Ugo Amadi (32) makes the tackle in the second quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals, 13-6, at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 0165 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Samaje Perine is back with the Bengals on a two-year, $3.5 million deal and he met with the media to discuss the reunion on Thursday.

The veteran running back played for Cincinnati from 2019-22 before suiting up for the Broncos and Chiefs over the past two seasons.

"For me, yes it was, I've always wanted to come back," Perine said about a return being possible in his mind. "I love it here ... Playing for Zac [Taylor], playing with [Joe] Burrow, it's just for me a great place to be."

Perine noted he's tried to sharpen his pass-blocking marks of late, which figures to be the main offensive job Cincinnati gives him in the pursuit of protecting Burrow.

Perine had a career-best 73.8 pass-blocking grade on PFF in 2022, but it's fallen off in the past two seasons (31.1, 58.9).

"I wasn't a bad blocker necessarily, third-down-back wise," Perine said about his performance on that front. "Doing that predominantly for the past two years, I've been able to tweak some things and get better at that."

Perine ran for 941 yards and six touchdowns across his 54 previous games in Cincinnati, while catching 76 passes for 549 yards and five TDs.

