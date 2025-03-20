Danielle Hunter's New Contract Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Texans star Danielle Hunter agreed to a one-year, $35.6 million extension that makes him the NFL's second-highest paid defensive end according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Hunter gets a $12.5 million raise and will make $32 million in 2025. That means he's under contract for the next two seasons and will make $55.1 million over that span with $54.1 million guaranteed.
This could set a bench mark for Trey Hendrickson's contract stalemate with the Bengals. Cincinnati gave him permission to talk to other teams earlier this month.
Despite the organization letting him talk to other teams, they're still hoping to keep him in Cincinnati and beyond.
"One league source even suggested they should punt to 2026 and give him a one-year deal worth $30 million — though it's unclear if that would appease Hendrickson," Jordan Shultz of Fox Sports wrote on Wednesday.
After this Hunter contract, it's hard to see a scenario where Hendrickson would be happy with a simple bump in pay for 2025. That probably doesn't make sense for either side.
The 30-year-old led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024. Hendrickson finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and accounted for nearly half of Cincinnati's 36 total sacks. Hunter had 12 sacks for the Texans and like Hendrickson, is 30 years old.
Hendrickson has generated plenty of interest on the trade market, but teams are hesitant to pay the Bengals' asking price when they also have to reward the star pass rusher with a new contract.
"Sources indicate multiple teams, including the Indianapolis Colts — who have his former defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo — are interested in trading for him," Schultz wrote. "However, satisfying both Hendrickson with a new contract and the Bengals with trade compensation is proving difficult — perhaps even impossible. The Bengals recognize Hendrickson's importance to the team and remain in constant contact with his camp, hoping to get something done. The situation remains fluid, but Cincinnati would love to find a solution."
That solution could mean a similar contract to Hunter's. Would the Bengals really give Hendrickson $54 million guaranteed over the next two seasons? That feels unlikely.
At the same time, if a two-year, $55 million contract can keep Hendrickson happy in Cincinnati, then the Bengals should consider it—even if it's essentially fully guaranteed.
Hunter's new deal certainly gives Hendrickson's camp another contract to point at as a model for contract talks.
How would it work? Well, Hendrickson is set to make $16 million in base salary this season. They would need to give him a significant raise this year and make him one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive ends on a one-year extension.
Like Hunter, he's probably looking for a multi-year deal that includes a significant increase in pay this season.
The Bengals broke precedent and gave both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins guaranteed money after year one in the contract extensions they signed earlier this week. It's reasonable to think Hendrickson will ask for the same thing in his negotiations with the Bengals.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Top Playmaker Nick Emmanwori for Visit Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Ja’Marr Chase Agrees to Record-Setting Extension That Makes Him NFL’s Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback in History
Tee Higgins Gets Record-Setting Deal for WR2, Bengals Break Precedent to Keep Higgins in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 54,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI