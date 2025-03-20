All Bengals

Look: Contract Details For Ja'Marr Chase's BIG Extension With Bengals

The full numbers are here.

Russ Heltman

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks with a chain around his neck on the sidelines after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks with a chain around his neck on the sidelines after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have inked Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to new deals, with details for Chase's deal surfacing this week.

Check out the full four-year, $161 million deal breakdown below via details from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

$73.9 million was fully guaranteed at signing—$41.17 million in base salary, a roster bonus, and per-game roster bonuses for 2025; and $32.73 million in base salary and a roster bonus for 2026. That makes Chase's two-year fully guaranteed money total $75 million, with another $1.1 million in per-game roster bonuses for 2026 not fully guaranteed until next March.

In March 2026, those roster bonuses, plus $28.9 million of his money for 2027, become fully guaranteed. His three-year total is $105 million, with $1.1 million of his $30 million for 2027 not getting fully guaranteed until March 2027.

In March 2027, those roster bonuses, plus $7 million for 2028 become fully guaranteed, bringing the guarantee total, at that point, to $112 million.

Breer noted that the deal ties the Bengals to Chase for the next three years, with the $7 million in 2028 subject to offsets. He is due a non-guaranteed $44.816 million in 2029, the final year of the deal.

Check out the full breakdown from Breer here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars

Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'

Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks

'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson

Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back

Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week

Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets

Watch: Top Draft Prospect Luther Burden Picks Joe Burrow to Catch Passes From Above Other NFL Stars

CBS Sports Gives Bengals Mediocre Grade Following First Few Days of 2025 NFL Free Agency

Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far

'Everybody Around The League Knows That's Me' - T.J. Slaton Highlights Key Role He Expects To Fill With Bengals

'I've Always Wanted To Come Back' - Samaje Perine Discusses Return To Cincinnati, Role He Expects To Play

Highly Touted Edge Rusher James Pearce Jr. Lands With Bengals in Mock Draft From The Ringer

'Everybody's Goal Is To Compete For A Championship' - Mike Gesicki Discusses New Contract With Bengals

NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'

Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets

Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It

Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson

Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?

Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?

Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant

Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'

Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency

Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021

'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News