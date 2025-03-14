'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Joseph Ossai met with the local media on Friday to discuss his fresh one-year, $7 million contract with the Bengals. He is "praying" that his mentor and friend gets a deal from Cincinnati too.
Ossai had nothing but glowing words to describe Trey Hendrickson.
"I'm praying they keep that special guy, because he's a great guy, he's a great mentor, he's a great friend, he's a phenomenal player, and I know he's wanting to do what's best for him and his family, and the Bengals are trying to help them and also do what's best for them," Ossaid noted about Hendrickson's contract situation. "But, hopefully, it works out. You know, God moves in mysterious ways, and hopefully it works out."
Ossai credited Hendrickson for helping him make the jump into his fourth NFL season after consistently being frustrated by interrupting injuries.
“He’s a great person,” Ossai noted about Hendrickson. “He’s everything I want to be, in his football life and his out-of-football life. I think the reason we gel so much is I look up to him. He enjoys that role of being a mentor. He says he doesn't. He'll say he hates it when people come up and talk to him. But he enjoys leading. He enjoys showing people the way.”
Seems like a player an NFL team should want to work with on a new deal, given how cold the trade front has been to acquire him.
