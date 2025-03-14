All Bengals

'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati signed one of their defensive ends to a new deal.

Russ Heltman

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA;Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91), defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the fourth quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals, 13-6, at halftime.
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA;Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91), defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the fourth quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals, 13-6, at halftime. / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joseph Ossai met with the local media on Friday to discuss his fresh one-year, $7 million contract with the Bengals. He is "praying" that his mentor and friend gets a deal from Cincinnati too.

Ossai had nothing but glowing words to describe Trey Hendrickson.

"I'm praying they keep that special guy, because he's a great guy, he's a great mentor, he's a great friend, he's a phenomenal player, and I know he's wanting to do what's best for him and his family, and the Bengals are trying to help them and also do what's best for them," Ossaid noted about Hendrickson's contract situation. "But, hopefully, it works out. You know, God moves in mysterious ways, and hopefully it works out."

Ossai credited Hendrickson for helping him make the jump into his fourth NFL season after consistently being frustrated by interrupting injuries.

“He’s a great person,” Ossai noted about Hendrickson. “He’s everything I want to be, in his football life and his out-of-football life. I think the reason we gel so much is I look up to him. He enjoys that role of being a mentor. He says he doesn't. He'll say he hates it when people come up and talk to him. But he enjoys leading. He enjoys showing people the way.”

Seems like a player an NFL team should want to work with on a new deal, given how cold the trade front has been to acquire him.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'

Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets

Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It

Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson

Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?

Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?

Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant

Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'

Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency

Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021

'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+