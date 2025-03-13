Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Bengals gave Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade last week.
Since then, they've gotten offers and Hendrickson has been able to discuss a possible contract with the other 31 NFL teams.
The Bengals reportedly have a "ridiculous" asking price for Hendrickson according to one NFL general manager.
Teams are willing to pay the All-Pro pass rusher, but they don't want to have to pay him and give up a premium asset to facilitate a trade.
This scenario felt inevitable from the moment they gave him permission to seek a trade.
Yes, his agent allegedly told the Bengals that he thought Hendrickson could bring back a first round pick in a deal.
That was never realistic. The Bengals should've known it at the time—and they probably did.
In reality, the Bengals let Hendrickson see what his market was and if a team isn't willing to meet their asking price in a trade, they need to go back to the negotiating table and work out a long-term extension.
The Bengals should offer Hendrickson a two-year, $64 million extension with a strong signing bonus that gives him some up front cash this offseason.
They wouldn't be committed to him for 3-4 years, but they'd keep him happy and be able to build around him on defense.
If his play dips during the contract, then they can move on before that final season.
It's hard to envision a scenario where Hendrickson hits a wall in 2025 or 2026. Even if his play dips, he's going to be a quality pass rusher.
The Bengals are in win-now mode. If they wanted to trade Hendrickson, they should've done it before all of the top pass rushers were off the free agent market.
The Bengals can wait Hendrickson out. He's under contract. They could also be proactive and try to get something done with the 30-year-old.
If they're uncomfortable with a two-year, $64 million extension, then they can drop it to two-years, $60 million.
Make him a strong offer that's going to not only get him back to the negotiating table, but get a deal done.
They gave him permission to seek a trade and while a deal could still happen, it won't make the Bengals better in 2025.
They need Hendrickson if they're going to field a championship level defense this season. Signing him to an extension is a no-brainer.
The Bengals should get back to the negotiating table and work out their third contract with Hendrickson's agent Harold Lewis. They got a deal done in 2021. They got a one-year extension done in 2023.
It's time to add two years to Hendrickson's contract, get him paid and move forward.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast